KuCoin Shares 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.88 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013111 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.23 or 0.00764058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KCS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

