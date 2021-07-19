KuCoin Token Price Tops $9.34 on Major Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $9.34 or 0.00030311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $748.66 million and approximately $20.49 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013293 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.35 or 0.00779629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

