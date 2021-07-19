Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,022 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Kura Oncology worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $18.60 on Monday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.