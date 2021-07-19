Kusama (KSM) Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $113.92 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $150.31 or 0.00498992 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00035413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00095646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00141915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,201.65 or 1.00261703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.