Kwikswap Protocol Price Hits $0.0250 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $202,699.22 and $6,374.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006588 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,111,791 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.