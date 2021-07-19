L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,882 shares of company stock worth $56,056,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $223.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $225.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

