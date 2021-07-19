Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.17.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $185,229,000. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $276.45 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $284.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.