Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $45,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after purchasing an additional 986,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $185,229,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after acquiring an additional 439,086 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after acquiring an additional 393,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of LH opened at $276.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $284.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.17.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.