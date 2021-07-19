LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reaffirms Buy Rating for Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.29. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

