Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,511 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $47,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $588.48 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $625.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.