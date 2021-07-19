Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.
Shares of LGI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.44. 60,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,210. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.61. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $21.20.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
