Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Shares of LGI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.44. 60,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,210. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.61. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

