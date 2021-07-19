LBRY Credits One Day Trading Volume Reaches $138,752.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $13.34 million and approximately $138,752.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00037349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00099526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00147212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,728.88 or 1.00014329 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.