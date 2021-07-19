LCI Industries Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz expects that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LCII. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

NYSE LCII opened at $133.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.02. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $101.69 and a 52-week high of $156.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 403.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 137.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.