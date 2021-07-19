Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,983 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Leggett & Platt worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

