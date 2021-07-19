Lennox International (LII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lennox International to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $317.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $239.25 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.18.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

