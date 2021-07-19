Lethean Market Capitalization Achieves $938,827.99 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $938,827.99 and approximately $401.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,793.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.96 or 0.05913422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.16 or 0.01354678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00370665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00136573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.14 or 0.00614231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.00388375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00296581 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.