Lido DAO Token Reaches Market Cap of $34.08 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00004509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $34.08 million and approximately $41.73 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00099946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00144783 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,841.44 or 1.00128857 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

