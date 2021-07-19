Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LFSYY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 591. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92. Lifestyle International has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

