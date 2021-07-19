Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Trading 5% Higher

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s share price shot up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.84 and last traded at $118.84. 727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 362,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.18.

LGND has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.40.

The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.49.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

