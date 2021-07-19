Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 91,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of LTBR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.61. 2,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,251. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09. Lightbridge has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.12.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lightbridge by 104.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,530,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 27,062.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

