Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 91,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of LTBR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.61. 2,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,251. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09. Lightbridge has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.12.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.
Lightbridge Company Profile
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
