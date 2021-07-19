Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $0.78 on Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 61.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002531 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $187.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.00368811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000546 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.