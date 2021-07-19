Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.09. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.