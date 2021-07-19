Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain Sells 650 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 650 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $11,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Palamountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mark Palamountain sold 650 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $12,200.50.

Limoneira stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,938. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.74 million, a P/E ratio of -38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.43.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 79,803 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

