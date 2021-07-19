Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,500 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 213,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 390.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Línea Directa Aseguradora in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Línea Directa Aseguradora in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDAF remained flat at $$2.15 during trading on Monday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

