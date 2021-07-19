Linear (LINA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.70 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Linear has a market cap of $102.94 million and $9.70 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012871 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00757594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,756,094,011 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

