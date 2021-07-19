LINKA Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $77,088.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00047845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013436 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.08 or 0.00771100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

