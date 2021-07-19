Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.55

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $778.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.81 million. Lion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lion Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

