LiquidApps Reaches Market Cap of $9.74 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $10,591.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00108698 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

