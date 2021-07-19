Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 2,787,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 1,285,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get Liquidmetal Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liquidmetal Technologies stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 691,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.08% of Liquidmetal Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.