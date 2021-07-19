Lisk Market Cap Reaches $259.39 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00006804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $259.39 million and $38.79 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00040213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016601 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002904 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,545,577 coins and its circulating supply is 128,627,249 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

