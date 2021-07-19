Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Livent in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LTHM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.75, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Livent by 11.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Livent by 24.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Livent by 80.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

