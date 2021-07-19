LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 59,802 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of LKQ worth $36,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in LKQ by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.47 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

