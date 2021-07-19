loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.40

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDI. Barclays cut their target price on loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,485,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

