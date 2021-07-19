loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.40

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $997,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

