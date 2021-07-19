Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$84.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

L has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$96.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.86.

TSE:L traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$79.75. 228,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.43. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$80.72. The stock has a market cap of C$27.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.19.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

