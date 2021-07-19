LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Hits $928,770.28

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $928,770.28 and $6,747.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00214902 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001126 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.68 or 0.00791469 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,450,273 coins and its circulating supply is 51,237,496 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

