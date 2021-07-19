Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 122,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after acquiring an additional 49,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.96 on Monday, hitting $369.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,850. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,174. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

