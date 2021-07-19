Lockheed Martin (LMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $377.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.92. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.12, for a total value of $1,354,920.00. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,994 shares of company stock worth $8,360,174. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

