Logitech International (LOGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $117.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.50. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

