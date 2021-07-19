Loki (LOKI) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,663.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.71 or 0.05911688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.85 or 0.01352940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00366161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00133206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00624719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.21 or 0.00382237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00293349 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.