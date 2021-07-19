Loki Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,663.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.71 or 0.05911688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.85 or 0.01352940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00366161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00133206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00624719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.21 or 0.00382237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00293349 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

