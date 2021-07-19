Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Update

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LONCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,692. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63. Loncor Gold has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.97.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

