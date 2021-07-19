Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.29

Shares of Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Lonking alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.