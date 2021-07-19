Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$0.80 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

TSE LUC remained flat at $C$0.73 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,827. The firm has a market capitalization of C$330.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Lucara Diamond has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucara Diamond will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

