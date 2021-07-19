Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUXA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:LUXA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,156. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.