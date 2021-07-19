Lympo Market Token Achieves Market Cap of $8.95 Million (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $8.95 million and $140,010.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00142119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,721.78 or 1.00045015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

