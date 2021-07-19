Lympo Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.50 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and $149,598.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012793 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00748854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.