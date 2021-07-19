Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 106.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,447 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.34% of Macatawa Bank worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $2,145,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,824,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158,713 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,053 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $292.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 34.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

