Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Gap Up to $8.59

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $8.77. Magenta Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 96 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $511.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.37.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

