Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of Main Street Capital worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 497,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 28.1% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

MAIN opened at $41.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.